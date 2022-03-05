Fraser Kerr’s own goal two minutes from the end of normal time handed the Shrimpers a point and extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

The visitors, who were physical and competitive throughout, were well worthy of a point in the end and were much-improved from the two previous games against the Spireites this season.

The result leaves Southend 12th in the National League table, 12 points off the play-off places.

Southend United manager Kevin Maher.

“This group never know when they’re beaten and the character in there is second to none,” Maher told the Southend Echo.

“They keep getting asked questions and keep on responding.

“We were the better team in the second half by quite a bit and I wanted to push on and win the game when it went 1-1.

“To come back like we did again was outstanding.”

Sam Dalby, who blasted a penalty over the crossbar when they lost 3-1 to Town in the FA Cup in November, was presented with another chance from 12 yards when Scott Loach brought down Will Atkinson in the box.

Dalby’s penalty just edged over the line after spinning off the glove of Loach, who got a hand on it.

“I think their keeper was giving him a bit as well but Sam showed character and confidence and I’m glad he got on the score-sheet again,” Maher added.