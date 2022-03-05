Jeff King gave the Spireites the lead on 10 minutes with a brilliant long-range half-volley into the top corner.

But the visitors equalised from the penalty spot early in the second-half through Sam Dalby after Scott Loach brought down Will Atkinson.

Calvin Miller scored his first Town goal when he headed in King’s cross with 13 minutes remaining but substitute Fraser Kerr turned a cross into his own net with just two minutes left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cook.

“I am very disappointed to draw from a winning position but I can’t ask any more out of the players,” Cook said.

"I am delighted with the performance. The pitch is difficult and the commitment, effort and desire was there in abundance.

"Today is disappointing because of the end result but we give Southend a great deal of respect. They are a tough side and they will be a test for anyone who plays them coming up.

"It would have been such a great win, it would have been a really big win for us, but it just was not to be.

"I think that will end up a good point at the end of the season.”

Cook continued: "We were getting information late on that Laurence Maguire was not right on the pitch so we made a sub to help him and Fraser Kerr has come on and made an individual error. There is no blame culture at our club and there never will be. I don’t work like that.

"We got ourselves in a winning position but whether we deserved that or not is debatable.

"At some stage in the game we would have probably taken a point but unfortunately when you are in the lead at such a late stage it feels worse.”

Cook revealed that Saidou Khan had been due to play but he dropped out before the game.

And midfielder Jim Kellermann had to come off early in the second-half with an injury.

On any possible incomings, Cook said: We are at a stage now where it is getting a bit stretched to say the least.

"The trust are very supportive and we can bring one or two in but if they come in they have got to make us better. There is no use signing players for the sake of it. They have to improve us.

"It was always going to be a tough game for us in a three-game week when we were asking the same lads to repetitively go.”