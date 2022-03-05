Calvin Miller headed the Spireites back in front with 13 minutes remaining but substitute Fraser Kerr sliced the ball into his own net late on to level the score.

Jeff King had put Town in front with a stunning strike from distance after 10 minutes but the visitors equalised after the break through Sam Dalby’s penalty.

The result keeps the Blues second in the National League table.

Jeff King celebraates his brilliant opener against Southend United.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings...

Scott Loach 6

His 500th career appearance. No notable saves in the first-half but had trouble with his kicking due to the wind. Made a smart reaction save to keep out Nathan Ralph’s near post header after the break. Adjudged to have brought down Will Atkinson when one-on-one and Dalby scored the resulting penalty, which Loach got a good hand to but the ball spun into the net.

Jeff King 8

Man of the match. His screamer put the hosts in front. It was a wonderful, long-range half-volley into the top corner. A goal of the season contender. He also created the second goal with an accurate cross.

Jamie Grimes 6

He did okay but did not reach the high standards of previous weeks. Got dragged out wide for Southend’s second goal and failed to stop the cross. Him and Maguire were guilty of letting Southend’s two strikers run off the back of them at times.

Laurence Maguire 6

Headed over the bar twice in the first-half and made one key tackle as Southend countered with Chesterfield exposed. Had his hands full with the lively Matt Dennis at times and looked a bit uncomfortable on occasions.

Alex Whittle 6

Started the game despite going off with a groin strain in midweek. Didn’t see as much energy from him going forward but he did okay.

Jim Kellermann 5

Gave away possession a few times in the first-half and wasn’t as sharp as previius games. Paul Cook said he had to come off early in the second-half with an injury.

Curtis Weston 5

Returned to the side after his three-match suspension. Not much came off for him today. Was he trying too hard to impress after his sending off the other week? Chesterfield were second best in midfield this afternoon.

Liam Mandeville 7

In difficult blustery conditions, he was the one for me who tried to keep it on the floor and didn’t panic. He kept possession well at times and carried the fight. Created a chance for Asante in the first-half which Arnold tipped over.

Tom Whelan 6

Neat and tidy throughout. Solid rather than spectacular. Looked a bit leggy but understandable after the busy schedule.

Calvin Miller 7

Quite a bright first-half with a couple of dangerous crosses and fired a shot over the bar just before half-time. Scored his first Chesterfield goal when he glanced King’s cross home to put the hosts 2-1. Before that, a good run and cross created a chance for Quigley which Arnold saved at his near post. One of Town’s better performers.

Akwasi Asante 5

Forced away goalkeeper Arnold to tip over the bar with one powerful drive from a tight angle. But overall looked very tired and was withdrawn midway through the second-half. Cook admitted he was struggling with fatigue.

Joe Rowley 7

A real bright spark when he came on for Kellermann. Created a chance for Quigley and smacked one against the crossbar which would have made it 3-1. Ran at the Southend defence a lot. Pushing for a start next week.

Joe Quigley 6

Much better than in midweek. He was unlucky to see his near post header saved by Arnold. Might have done better with one close-range chance.

Fraser Kerr N/A