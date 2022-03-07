Former Chesterfield FC boss James Rowe appointed new manager of AFC Fylde

James Rowe has been named the new boss of AFC Fylde, a month after officially leaving Chesterfield by mutual consent.

Rowe officially left Chesterfield on February 4th by mutual consent after he was suspended amid allegations of misconduct.

Rowe took over in November 2020 after joining from Gloucester City and led Town from the National League relegation zone to the play-offs last season.

When he was suspended by the club the Blues were top of the table at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Rowe said he was now targeting winning promotion to the National League.

“I’m delighted to be here at the club, and I’m looking forward to getting started and getting integrated within the community, and with that in mind, me and my family moving to the area to help with that,” he told the Coasters’ official website.

“All focus is on the short-term objective of returning to the Vanarama National League, whilst also implementing the foundations for the long-term success.

“I look forward to seeing the travelling support at Kidderminster on Saturday, but if not then, I will look forward to introducing myself at the Telford United fixture next Tuesday night.”

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “James is a manager who has been on our radar for some time as his results at both Gloucester and Chesterfield were outstanding.

“Over the last four days, we have had several meetings with James both face to face, and in my case, as I am away on business, over TEAMS. We have all been struck by James’s openness, burning ambition and desire to win.