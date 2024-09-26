Derbyshire council leader thanks residents for feedback on new Traveller sites
As previously reported, the authority has been seeking feedback from neighbourhoods around six of its car park sites which could be used to temporarily accommodate two homeless Traveller families who are currently sited in Matlock and Matlock Bath.
Over the past fortnight, councillors have been facing the public directly at a series of meetings, the last of which saw almost 200 people pack out Matlock Town Hall on Monday, September 23.
Council leader Steve Flitter, who chaired three of the meetings, said: “First I want to express our gratitude to the hundreds of people who turned out for this consultation. I have to say I have never seen so many people in the council chamber, and it demonstrates the depth of feeling about this very sensitive issue.
“When the progressive alliance took over the administration of the district council just over a year ago we committed to finally solving the authority's legal responsibility to provide proper Traveller sites here in the Dales, something previous administrations had singularly failed to do over many decades.
“Our main focus is identifying appropriate permanent sites – and that process is well underway – but in the meantime we need to find temporary options to relieve the pressure on encampments that are currently tolerated due to the legal position, especially the one in Matlock Bath's Station car park.”
The consultation has not been an entirely smooth process, drawing fierce criticism from at least one parish council and at least one official complaint amid palpable community resistance to the sites under consideration.
There have been accusations that the council was either under-prepared or “going through the motions” to justify decisions already taken behind closed doors – both positions rejected by representatives for the authority.
It has now emerged that the council has not yet carried out cost assessments for servicing any of the shortlisted sites.
A spokesperson for DDDC told the Derbyshire Times that this was because councillors wanted to begin the process by hearing from residents first.
Contractors will be visiting all six sites in the coming weeks to provide appraisals on the potential costs involved, if selected, to feed that information into the council’s final deliberations.
Councillor Flitter said: “I want to stress however that no decisions have been made on any of the possible six temporary sites. The series of meetings was about us, as leaders and councillors, listening to what local people have to say.
“The next stage is that we collate all those views, together with the survey responses, into a report that will be made public and debated at a future meeting of the council's community and environment committee, hopefully in November. In the meantime, the search continues for permanent sites that will eventually remove the need for any temporary site options.”
Anyone who missed the meetings can still respond to the consultation survey before it closes on Sunday, September 29, at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/Traveller-sites-survey.
For more background information on the process, see www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/your-council/have-your-say/consultations.
