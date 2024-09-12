Derbyshire homeowner lodges council complaint over proposed Traveller site metres from back garden

The ongoing search for Traveller sites in the Derbyshire Dales has stirred up strong community reactions, but for some the issue hits even closer to home and now one resident has submitted a formal complaint over a mooted encampment just a few metres from his back yard.

As previously reported, the district council is currently running a public consultation on six possible sites where two legally homeless Traveller families can be temporarily accommodated.

One option is the car park of Matlock’s Arc Leisure Centre, where residents in the surrounding Moreledge neighbourhood have already mobilised in collective oppositon.

Of the six sites, the Arc has the second highest score for suitability on the council’s selection criteria, but one household in particular is raising serious questions over that assessment.

The view of the Arc Leisure Centre car park from the back windows of a neighbouring family home. (Photo: Contributed)

Mark, who withheld his surname from publication, said: “My property is 20 metres from the top car park entrance and roughly 30 to 70 metres from the proposed Traveller site. The entirety of the car park is within 90m of my property. I can literally make eye contact with people in the carpark from my back garden, I am that close.

“Even in the summer, I can still see the car park and these are not evergreen trees. Come autumn, the site will be in full sight and in sound of my property. This will be nine months of clear visibility of the site. The row of houses will be in full view of the Travellers.”

The site assessment produced by the council describes the situation as: “Residential properties are within 100m, albeit screened by wooded area and separated by a footpath.”

It goes on to predict “minimal impact on the appearance of the local area due to current use as a car park in an urban setting and screen provided by trees between adjacent land uses.

“The site is capable of providing adequate levels of privacy and residential amenity for site occupiers.”

Mark says that description misrepresents the reality and has invited members of the council’s Gypsy and Traveller Working Group to visit his home and see for themselves. That invitation has not been taken up, so he has resorted to a formal complaint.

Alongside the visual intrusion, Mark’s complaint sets out further issues which he fears would encroach on family life.

He said: “My wife and I have three kids, including a 16 month old baby. The baby and the older child sleep in the back rooms, and the family bathroom is at the back of the house, so they will be closest to the site and the noise of generators, dogs barking, anti-social behaviour will not be screened.

“With the noise and mess that I have witnessed from the current Travellers site, this is outrageous and completely inappropriate. My older child has a disability and has been diagnosed with autism. Being able to hear and see the site from his bedroom window will have a huge negative affect on his mental health.”

As part of the consultation, DDDC is hosting a public meeting for Matlock residents at the Town Hall, Bank Road, on Monday, September 23, 6-8pm – the first in a series of events beginning in Rowsley on Friday, September 13.

The council told the Derbyshire Times it will be responding to Mark’s concerns via its complaints process, and stressed once again that no decisions have been taken at this stage.

For full details on the consultation, go to https://www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/your-council/have-your-say/consultations/traveller-sites-consultation-2024#h3.

