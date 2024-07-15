Pictured: Six Derbyshire Dales temporary Traveller sites that are being considered - including leisure centre car parks

The Gypsy and Traveller Working Group has suggested the sites ahead of a special Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting next week.

Members of the Community & Environment Committee Committee will consider the sites before deciding which of them should go forward for public consultation.

Announcing the consultation last week, District Council Leader Councillor Steve Flitter described the current provision –provided by encampments in Matlock and Matlock Bath as “unsatisfactory” for the travelling community and “the wider communities involved”.

Councillors will meet to discuss the potential sites on July 22.

Locations shown here are an approximation based on locations given by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

1 . Traveller sites Six temporary locations being considered in Derbyshire Dales Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Rowsley A car park on Old Station Close Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary Photo Sales