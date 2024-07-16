'We want to give local people their say' - Derbyshire councillors to debate six new temporary Traveller sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire council is set to debate six locations for temporary Traveller sites in car parks including a leisure centre and next to a cemetery.

Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) hopes the new sites will take the pressure off two current sites in Matlock and Matlock Bath station car parks.

They have been home to Traveller families for more than two years, however councils have a duty to allocate sufficient land for Gypsy and Traveller accommodation.

The six areas identified by the council’s cross-party Gypsy and Traveller Working Group include car parks at Old Station Close in Rowsley, Arc Leisure in Matlock, Station Yard Car Park on Dale Road, Matlock Bath and on Derwent Way in Matlock.

Two other sites include land to the southouth east of Hopton Works on Middleton Road, Wirksworth and land to the north west of the cemetery on New Road, Middleton.

The sites will be debated at a special meeting of DDDC’s Community and Environment Committee next week – on July 22. The discussion will be streamed live on the District Council’s YouTube channel.

If councillors agree to the list, the locations will be subject to a six-week public consultation to enable local people to have their say.

Speaking about the working group proposals, District Council Leader Councillor Steve Flitter said: “While I don’t want to prejudice the debate that will happen on July 22, I very much welcome the recommendations of the cross-party Gypsy and Traveller Working Group.

“Our new approach on this issue is to take the politics out of this extremely sensitive issue and we also very much want to give local people their say on

the recommendations, which are designed to address responsibly the issues around the current encampments.

"It is clear that the current arrangement is unsatisfactory for the Traveller families and the wider communities involved.”

Other recommendations to be debated are a temporary but solid separation between the current Matlock Station Car Park Traveller site and the rest of the car park preventing additional unauthorised caravans from entering the general parking area, moving Traveller families between sites on a more regularised basis and the adoption of a new code of conduct for Travellers and caravan occupiers.

The full report to the July 22 meeting can be viewed online at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/committee.