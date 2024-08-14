Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Derbyshire Dales District Council tries to provide authorised sites for Gypsies and Travellers, neighbours living around one possible location are again mobilising in opposition.

As previously reported, last month the authority launched a public consultation on six possible temporary Traveller sites to be used in rotation until a permanent site is established.

At the heart of the matter are two homeless families to whom the council has legal duties, who have been allowed to stay on temporary ‘tolerated’ sites – one in Matlock Station car park for four years, and the other in Matlock Bath Station car park for almost three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents, employers and Traveller representatives have expressed frustrations with the situation around both locations, as well as hopes that other parts of the district might share some responsibility – but now those living around one of the proposed alternative sites, the Arc Leisure Centre in Matlock, have signalled their resistance to the idea.

The car parks behind the Arc Leisure Centre in Matlock could be used to accommodate Travellers in future

On Sunday, August 11, around 30 residents from the Moreledge neighbourhood gathered at the centre to discuss the proposal, along with their county councillor Susan Hobson, and Siobhan Spencer of the Derbyshire Gypsy Liaison Group.

Julie Bishop, a member of Darley Dale Town Council who organised the meeting in a private capacity, said: “This isn’t about prejudice against Travellers. Many items were discussed as to the unsuitability of the Arc car park as a temporary Traveller site.

“Using the council’s own guidelines matrix and requirements it falls short in almost every area and this was shown by many previous site assessments proving its unsuitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I think people will stop using the centre and won’t park their cars there. The potential closure of the Arc leisure facilities can not be disregarded or ignored.”

Julie said: “It seems very much like this could be an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ strategy and a site that the Travellers do not want to move to. The real issue is a permenant site needs to be found and the use of car parks is totally unacceptable. “I think where they are at the moment would be better, until a permanent site is found that they want to move to.”

A spokesperson for the authority said: “No decisions have been made and we encourage local people to have their say on all six potential temporary Traveller sites in our ongoing consultation, which runs until September 22.

“The survey is online at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/Traveller-sites-survey and paper copies are available from a number of locations including Matlock Town Hall and the Imperial Rooms. Public meetings will also be held by the district council in the vicinity of each of the six sites. We are currently finalising the dates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "We are also working hard to identify potential permanent sites, which, once approved, will mean temporary sites are no longer necessary.

“We need the flexibility to move at least one of the families around to take the pressure off these two sites, one of which is a visitor hotspot during the spring and summer months.

“But to stress again, no decisions have been taken and we are just three weeks into a two months consultation process and are grateful for the more than 800 survey responses to date and welcome more.”