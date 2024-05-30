Derbyshire villagers renew call for council to find alternative Traveller sites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of a Derbyshire Dales village will descend on the district council building this week to register their unease over the possible extended use of a busy car park to accommodate Gypsy and Traveller encampments.

The council’s community and environment committee was due to hear a report from the Gypsy and Traveller Working Group at a meeting today (Thursday, May 30), but all agenda items have now been put on hold due to the General Election.

Because the meeting had already been called, councillors will still be attending to hear any public participation – giving the people of Matlock Bath an uninterrupted opportunity to make their feelings known.

Glenys Allen, who has lived in the village for 36 years, said: “A group of residents and traders will be present to say we are here and we’re not just a strip of chip shops. We’re a community of 800 people who seem to be constantly overlooked.

Residents and traders in Matlock Bath are growing increasingly frustrated by the presence of Travellers in a busy car park. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

"It feels like because there are fewer objections from Matlock Bath, compared to larger towns, the council thinks we have no concerns. So we want to make them aware.”

The meeting agenda was abandoned before the release of the related reports, so nobody will publicly confirm what proposals would have been presented.

However, the Derbyshire Times has learned the committee was set to approve new public consultations regarding several ‘temporary tolerated’ sites, where Travellers could be allowed to stay while the council seeks a solution for its long-running failure to meet a legal duty to provide permanent sites.

Speculation has been circulating in Matlock Bath neighbourhood groups that as many as three sites in the village would be put forward for consultation – although that appears to be a distortion of earlier council reports on previously used temporary locations.

It does seem likely that one of the options to be consulted on would be the Matlock Bath station car park, which has been hosting members of a homeless Gypsy family for more than 18 months, despite an initial arrangement expiring in January 2023.

Resident Philip Sunderland said: “The working group is made up of four councillors, none of whom have any relationship to Matlock Bath, and surprisingly therefore Matlock Bath appears to be one of the priority cases for having an extended period of Traveller involvement.

“This temporary nature of the current plight at the station appears to be becoming more permanent.”

Acknowledging residents’ concerns, Labour Councillor Nick Whitehead, a committee member who represents the Cromford and Matlock Bath ward, accepted the situation had become untenable but stressed it was not a case of the community versus the Travellers themselves.

He said: “It seems a bit perverse for us as a community, as obviously the Travellers are already here and we’ve all been waiting for a permanent solution for a long time.

“What we’re trying to do as a council is move forward. Even if we identified potential permanent sites it could take another couple of years before they were ready to occupy, so the idea would be to have more temporary tolerated sites which would allow council officers to move Travellers around at different times of the year.

“The previous Conservative administration left just two designated, tolerated sites, at Matlock Bath and Matlock station – where there’s been another encampment for four years. That gave officers no room for manoeuvre and nowhere else for the Travellers to go.”

He added: “In Matlock Bath people are at the end of their tether, and the main issue is the lack of decision-making at the council. That’s what the community finds so frustrating. We used to get Travellers staying here most winters and nobody ever really complained, but this is one of the busiest car parks in the district, particularly in the tourist season. It has gone on far too long and we can’t host this family for another two years.

“I think they are as frustrated as we are. They’ve been abandoned through no fault of their own, dumped in a car park where they regularly get abused. I find that so disrespectful. There’s a lack of dignity and compassion. For them and us, I think the situation is disgusting. We want someone to grasp the nettle, make a decision for the benefit of everyone and move the conversation on.

“It’s a frustrating dilemma and, in the short-term, it will impact other communities, which we don’t want but we think there needs to be some equality with the rest of the district in terms of sharing this challenge together.”

With the committee now unable to meet until July, and then a period for any public consultation, it could be autumn at the earliest before any alternative sites are agreed, meaning both Matlock and Matlock Bath station car parks will likely continue to accommodate encampments over the summer.

At the annual general meeting of the council on Thursday, May 23, the council again signalled its desire to find a swift resolution, with several members asking if there was any way to hold this week’s meeting before pre-election rules kicked in.

Council leader Steve Flitter, ward member for Matlock, said: “I have to say a few words on Travellers because that is going to be a big test this year. This is one of the issues we have inherited from the last administration.

“But to Councillor Whitehead and the people of Matlock Bath, you have our support. You and the Travellers should not have to endure the problems you are facing.

"It may seem that we are dragging our feet but everyone was questioning and was critical, including our MP, of the criteria set for Traveller sites. Some sites will shortly go out for consultation, but it will help if the support comes from all members of this council on the need for the Travelling community, and that was shared across the Dales, not just in one area.”