Matlock Bath Parish Council is appealing to the area’s thousands of visitors to support its call for a once-busy coach park to be reopened to tourists, as Derbyshire Dales District Council considers whether to prolong a two-year encampment of Travellers on the site.

As previously reported, the district authority is currently running a public consultation to help identify additional locations where two homeless Traveller families can be accommodated until a permanent site is established.

The process has already sparked community opposition around some of the places in question, which may frustrate those in Matlock Bath who feel the Travellers are disrupting the village’s all-important visitor economy.

A spokesperson for the parish council said: “The coach park in the popular inland resort of Matlock Bath has been closed for nearly two years. It has been designated a tolerated traveller site by the district council who own and manage the car park.

Residents and traders in Matlock Bath are growing increasingly frustrated by the presence of Travellers in a busy car park. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“The nine coach parking spaces and 22 adjacent car parking spaces have been used for the Traveller site for the last 22 months. As a result, many prospective visitors to the village just drive through and the businesses in the village, most of whom rely on visitors for their livelihood have been struggling.”

They added: “Coaches are an eco friendly way of transporting large numbers of visitors, less traffic, less pollution. This type of travel should be promoted by local authorities not blocked.

“The lack of parking results in congestion on the main A6 especially at the junction to the car park and long queues and tailbacks. This causes frustration to other road users and is hardly eco-friendly. The parish council realise how important a thriving coach and car park is to both the prosperity of the village and the environment.”

The district council has acknowledged such concerns as valid but believes the only way to alleviate them is to create temporary ‘tolerated’ sites elsewhere, giving more flexibility to relocate the Travellers in the peak visitor season.

As part of the consultation, closing on September 29, the authority is hosting public meetings in the neighbourhoods of the six sites under consideration, including one at the Peak District Mining Museum in Matlock Bath on Monday, September 16, 6-8pm.

The council continues to stress that no decisions have been taken as yet and is encouraging people to participate in the process.

Matlock Bath leaders are now extending that invitation even further by launching their own online petition to support their arguments.

The spokesperson said: “The parish council would like as many as possible of the 1.1million visitors a year to our village to take part in the survey.”

The petition sets out two key demands. First that that the Station Car and Coach Park are urgently restored to their intended use, and second that “all possible precautions” will be made to ensure the car park will only be used in future by tourists, residents and rail passengers.

For more details on the petition, go to https://shorturl.at/veb1O.

For more information on the district council’s consultation process and how to get involved, see derbyshiredales.gov.uk/your-council/have-your-say/consultations/traveller-sites-consultation-2024.

Public meetings will also take place from 6-8pm at: Rowsley Village Hall, Friday, September 13; Holy Trinity Church, Middleton by Wirksworth, Wednesday, September 18; Wirksworth Town Hall, Friday, September 20; and Matlock Town Hall, Monday, September 23.

