Derbyshire council slammed by parish leader after first Traveller site meeting - as surprising revelation revealed

A series of public meetings about potential Traveller sites in the Derbyshire Dales got off to a rocky start in Rowsley last week with complaints the district council was unprepared and unwilling to answer people’s concerns – but there was also a surprising revelation which could settle the decade-long debate.

As previously reported, Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) is running a public consultation regarding six car park sites which could serve as temporary accommodation for two homeless families currently encamped in Matlock and Matlock Bath.

As part of the process, the council is hosting a series of events in neighbourhoods around those sites to gauge feedback from residents and businesses, the first in Rowsley on Friday, September 13.

Victoria Friend, chair of Rowsley Parish Council and owner of a bed and breakfast in the village, said: “I think that the district council did not equip themselves well for the meeting. People went there prepared to give them the benefit of the doubt, but they didn’t leave feeling the same way.

Rowsley residents packed out the villlage hall to express their opposition to a temporary Traveller site. (Photo: Contributed)

“It was chaired by deputy leader Bob Butcher, who is not a member of the Traveller working group or the community and environment committee, and has not been involved in any of the issues. I don’t know whether he was chosen to be impartial, but he didn’t know the background or the village. He was really quite unprepared.

“I’d submitted a list of questions before the meeting, and they had the answers but the chair wouldn’t allow them to be read out. He emailed them to me the next day, and I can see why he was reluctant because a lot of the answers are extremely poor. He wasn’t prepared for any questions of any kind, he said that they were there just to listen to the public.”

She added: “The parish council is very concerned that DDDC are just going through the motions and have already made up their mind.”

The meeting was attended by one representative of the relevant committees, Councillor Marilyn Franks but Cllr Friend said it was “very disappointing” there were no senior officers present.

Rowsley residents say the car park on Old Station Close is regularly at capacity, and occupation by Travellers would leave it unusable. (Photo: Contributed

Having already submitted a petition with more than 300 signatures, the meeting’s audience of around 70 residents and employers were united in their opposition, and well versed in the history and drawbacks of the car park on Old Station Close.

Cllr Friend said: “The fundamental issue is that the car park is heavily used daily. There are seven businesses which depend on it, plus the Level arts centre, and walkers and cyclists for the Derwent Valley Way trail. I’ve been sending photos to the council every week since the consultation started showing how many cars are there.

“They say the Travellers would only occupy half the site, but it’s quite a small space. It’s basically waste ground which the council has put a parking sign on. There’s no surfacing, no marked bays, and nature has encroached on it over the years.

“The road to Beeley has collapsed and is currently closed so we’re seeing more through traffic. If people are forced to park on the roads, there will be gridlock.”

The site known as the Woodyard, off the A6 near Homesford, could be under consideration again as a permanent site for Travellers. (Image: Google)

Rowsley residents have also raised safeguarding concerns based on previous encampments on the car park, which lies a short distance across the River Derwent from the village primary school.

Cllr Friend said: “I was here in 2012 when Paul Wilson, the council chief executive, came and said they were putting Travellers temporarily in the village while they worked on a permanent site. It’s been going on that long. How can you be so bad at your job that you make no progress on a particular issue in 12 years?”

Over the years numerous site proposals which have reached varying stages of development, often in the face of heated community opposition.

Cllr Friend went on to say: “The Travellers have been put here twice before, and both times left of their own accord to go into Matlock or Bakewell because this is a cramped, dark, damp site and they hate it.”

She added: “It’s not that we simply don’t want Travellers here. We all acknowledge the council has a legal responsibility to them, and these families need somewhere suitable that doesn’t impact negatively on them or the community.

“Instead the council is shunting them from unsuitable site to unsuitable site. They’ve admitted car parks are not suitable but they don’t have any other land because they’ve done nothing for a decade and a half.

“I don’t want to say that any other place on the consultation shortlist is better than Rowsley, I’m not supporting any of them.”

One speaker at the meeting did spring a surprise, with the news that the Woodyard site in Homesford is back on the market for around £320,000 and has been put forward to the council’s planning contractor Ark for consideration as a permanent Traveller site.

The land was identified by the district’s previous Conservative administration for a potential eight caravan pitches, but in 2023 it was announced the owners had opted to sell the land to an unnamed third party.

John Youatt, a local planning consultant who has worked on several versions of the Woodyard proposal, said: “In the owners' desperate need to end this 16-year saga, they took up the offer from reputable travellers to buy the Woodyard. These people withdrew due to the unreasonable, unlawful and unenforceable top-down planning conditions imposed by DDDC.

“I listened to the Rowsley meeting. There’s no doubt in my mind that the planning process should not be dodged by the concept of temporary tolerated sites. It’s my opinion that on the many grounds expressed at the meeting, the Rowsley carpark should not be used, in breach of the councils’ own rules.”

When the Derbyshire Times approached the DDDC regarding comments from Cllr Friend and Mr Youatt, a spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the excellent attendance at the public meetings to date and, following the first three meetings in Rowsley, Matlock Bath and Middleton-by-Wirksworth, we are looking forward to further public meetings in Wirksworth and Matlock in the coming days.

“Council leaders were clear from the outset that this is a Member-led public consultation, as would be expected, as it is members who will be making the final decision on the six possible Temporary sites.

“The Q&A session did happen at Rowsley and questions were welcomed and answered by Cllr Marilyn Franks, who chairs our cross-party Gypsy and Traveller Working Group, and by Cllr Bob Butcher.

“Cllr Butcher was provided with questions submitted in advance by Cllr Friend. Within the time constraints of the meeting we wanted to prioritise questions from the floor, so Councillor Butcher sent the responses to Cllr Friend’s questions after the meeting. This was explained to Cllr Friend during the meeting, which was attended by around 80 people.

“Comments about the suitability of all of the six proposed possible temporary sites made at the series of meetings will be taken into consideration, as promised - together with responses to the ongoing survey - in the decision-making process, which hasn't happened yet.

“The search for permanent sites, which is being carried out by consultants commissioned by the council, continues in parallel to the temporary sites consultation, and we expect a further update soon. Identifying and establishing permanent sites is our absolute priority as they will make any approved temporary sites defunct.”

The Derbyshire Times has approached a representative for the Derbyshire Gypsy Liaison Group for comment.

The consultation process will close on Sunday, September 29, following meetings 6-8pm at Wirksworth Town Hall on Friday, September 20, and Matlock Town Hall on Monday, September 23.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5997eexn.

