Around 1,000 cannabis plants found inside former Derbyshire supermarket
Nearly 1,000 suspected cannabis plants have been found growing inside a disused building in Derbyshire.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:01 pm
Police raided the old Co-Op in High Street, Tibshelf earlier this morning (Monday, June 14) and found almost 1,000 cannabis plants growing inside the derelict building during the search.
Officers arrested two men, aged 30 and 38 at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis.
The suspects remain in custody.
It comes after police seized 200 cannabis plants from a home in Ripley last week.