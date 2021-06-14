Around 1,000 cannabis plants found inside former Derbyshire supermarket

Nearly 1,000 suspected cannabis plants have been found growing inside a disused building in Derbyshire.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:01 pm

Police raided the old Co-Op in High Street, Tibshelf earlier this morning (Monday, June 14) and found almost 1,000 cannabis plants growing inside the derelict building during the search.

Officers arrested two men, aged 30 and 38 at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis.

The suspects remain in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Around 1,000 cannabis plants were found at the old Co-op in High Street, Tibshelf.

It comes after police seized 200 cannabis plants from a home in Ripley last week.

Motorbike rider wanted by police for alleged dangerous driving in Derbyshire

Police seize 200 cannabis plants and gun from Derbyshire property

Derbyshire police launch murder investigation as 17-year-old dies after assault

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.