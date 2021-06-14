Police seize 200 cannabis plants and gun from Derbyshire property

Officers seized the illegal grow and weapon from a home on Norman Road in Ripley on Wednesday, June 9.

No arrests have yet been made as Derbyshire police confirm that ‘enquiries are ongoing’ to determine whether the firearm was being kept inside the property illegally.

Sergeant Jo-Anne Brooks, of Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will always work to take action whenever we receive information that there are suspected drugs offences, and I would like to thank the local community for reporting any concerns to us.

Cannabis grown in a greenhouse. Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images.

“I would urge anyone who may have an information about the misuse of drugs, any suspicions or concerns to contact us so that we can investigate and take appropriate steps to keep our area safe.”

You can contact the force by calling 101, messaging them on Facebook, Twitter or by completing an online contact form.