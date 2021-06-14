Stunned police find wanted man hiding underneath teddy bear in Chesterfield home during search
A wanted man was found by officers in Chesterfield while hiding underneath a ‘large teddy bear’.
The "game of hide and seek" started after the suspect locked himself in a house in The Green, Hasland at 9.30am on June 10 following a chase with officers.
He was wanted over breaching the conditions of being fitted with an electronic tag.
Police searched the property where the man was found hiding underneath a large teddy bear.
The suspect was soon located by an officer, who was then crowned “hide and seek champion 2021”.
A police spokesperson said the man was arrested on a bench warrant from magistrates in Nottingham.
In a Twitter post Derbyshire Dog Section wrote: “Wanted suspect ran away from @CfieldResponse and locked himself inside a house.
“PC Richmond and PC Stuart attend. Entry was gained and the game of hide and seek commenced.
“PC Stuart aka hide and seek champion 2021 located suspect hiding under a large teddy! #readyornotherewecome.”