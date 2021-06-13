Derbyshire Police Chief Constable gets Queen's Birthday Honour

Chief Constable Rachel Swann has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

The medal is awarded to officers of any rank for acts of courage and conspicuous devotion to duty.

CC Swann began her policing career with Leicestershire Police in 1994. Rising through the ranks, she took a key command role for the Team GB Olympic training camp at Loughborough University and the Queen’s Jubilee visit to Leicester.

In 2015 CC Swann joined Northamptonshire Police as Assistant Chief Constable before being promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in 2017.

She joined Derbyshire Constabulary as Deputy Chief Constable in February 2019 – taking command of the operation to save the town of Whaley Bridge – before becoming Chief Constable in August 2020.

It was announced on Friday, June 11, that she will receive the medal as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

CC Swann said: “I am immensely privileged to have been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal and feel incredibly lucky to be recognised alongside such dedicated and hardworking colleagues from across the country.

“During my time in Derbyshire, latterly as Chief Constable, a position that I feel so incredibly proud to hold, we have seen the Whaley Bridge emergency, extreme flooding and, of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.