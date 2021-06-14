Derbyshire police launch murder investigation as 17-year-old dies after assault

Police were called to an alleyway at the side of the Odeon cinema, in Coppice Side, just before 10.40pm on Saturday,12 June.

Ambulance crews attended, and despite attempts to save him, a 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was also found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward

Officers have now launched a murder investigation. An area around The Pipeworks was closed off for most of the day while further inquiries were carried out.

People will see an increased police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns and are encouraged to speak to officers in the area.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been on Rink Drive, around the rear of the Odeon cinema or Morrison’s and noticed any people in the area or have dashcam footage of your journey.

Anyone in the area between around 10pm and 11pm on Saturday 12 June who witnessed and assault, noticed suspicious activity, or with any information which could help with police inquiries is asked to get in touch.

You can submit information directly to the investigation team here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21A18-PO1

If you would prefer to speak to a Police Officer regarding this incident, please call 101 Derbyshire Constabulary quoting incident 1397 of 12/06/2021 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.