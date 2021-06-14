Motorbike rider wanted by police for alleged dangerous driving in Derbyshire
Police have released an image of a motorbike rider they seek to trace, after allegations of dangerous driving in Derbyshire.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:45 pm
The force are appealing to find the motorist who is claimed to have driven dangerously through Bakewell at about 2pm on Saturday, June 12 and failed to stop for roads policing officers.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the alleged offence should contact officers by calling 101 and quoting reference 21*327374.