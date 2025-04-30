Banner Jones marks major milestone in partnership with Stancliffe Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield-based law firm Banner Jones has reached a key milestone in its long-standing partnership with Stancliffe Homes, having advised on the sale of the housebuilder’s 200th property and supported the acquisition of its eighth residential development site.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement highlights the strength of the East Midlands housing market, where sustained demand and ongoing investment in strategic land continue to drive growth in both new build completions and housing starts.

Stancliffe Homes, a privately owned house builder headquartered in Derbyshire, has worked with Banner Jones since 2018, drawing on the firm’s legal expertise across land acquisition, planning agreements, funding, and plot sales. Together, the partnership has supported the delivery of high-quality housing in locations including Worksop, Wingerworth, Bolsover, Tansley and Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March alone, Stancliffe Homes completed 23 new homes across its sites – each built with the company’s hallmark attention to detail and design quality. In the same month, the housebuilder was also awarded the highest award possible by the Housebuilders Federation for customer satisfaction.

Stancliffe Homes' 200th Property

The firm also has several live planning applications, including for new developments in Darley Dale, Wingerworth, Calow, Bolsover and Rutland – all of which will continue to contribute to housing growth and local economic activity across the region.

With an ambitious pipeline and plans to deliver a further 300 homes by the end of 2028, Stancliffe Homes continues to play a key role in supporting regional housing delivery and economic growth.

Andrew Fielder, Director and Head of Business Legal Services at Banner Jones, said: "This milestone reflects the success of our collaboration and the strength of the East Midlands housing sector more broadly. We’re proud to be working alongside a developer like Stancliffe Homes, whose commitment to quality and regional investment is evident in every project."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Beyond delivering much-needed homes, these developments create jobs, drive supply chain opportunities, and support the growth of communities across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire."

Sam Jones, Managing Director at Stancliffe Homes, added: "We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and our partnership with Banner Jones has played a key role in that. Their team understands the fast-moving nature of residential development and consistently delivers pragmatic legal advice that supports our long-term growth."

"We’re continuing to invest in land, people, and new opportunities – and with a strong pipeline of projects in planning, we’re looking forward to building on our success throughout 2025 and beyond."

Banner Jones’ Business Legal Services team supports property developers, landowners and investors with a full range of commercial legal services, from real estate and planning law to corporate transactions and finance.