The mega-mall tweeted: ’Temperatures are rising to the high 30’s over the next two days and we can reassure you it will be cooler inside Meadowhall than out!’

A spokeswoman added: 'The wellbeing and safety of customers and colleagues is always the number one priority.

'With this in mind, everyone is being encouraged to stay hydrated and make use of the hydration points throughout the centre.

'There are also shaded parking spaces available to customers and colleagues. And as usual, the centre has a customer service team and trained first aiders on hand to support'.

The centre has 290 shops, an 11-screen cinema and The Oasis dining area with fast food outlets, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

The update comes as predicted record temperatures of 39C have disrupted daily life, with people urged to work from home if they can and keep doors, windows and curtains shut. There is an amber weather warning in place for Sheffield and a red ‘danger to life’ alert in other parts of the country.

Popular Sheffield cafe Marmadukes has shut one of its branches to protect staff.

The firm announced on Instagram that its Cambridge Street site in Sheffield city centre would be closed on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 18.

Grenoside Community Primary School has closed for two days until Wednesday and several more Sheffield schools are either shutting, sending pupils home early, or letting them wear PE kits.