Derbyshire care chief refutes claims two elderly residents died as a result of home closures

Councillor Ed Fordham caused a stir among members at a Derbyshire County Council meeting on Wednesday (July 13) when he invited cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy to join him in offering ‘condolences’ to the families of two elderly residents, who he claimed had died as a result of being moved from their homes.

Prior to the decision by the Conservative cabinet to close the homes on May 5, the Lib Dem leader had warned the stress of being relocated had the potential to kill some of the residents.

While offering her condolences to the families of the residents, Coun Hoy denied their passing had anything to do with the move, stating: “I can assure members their sad passing has no connection to them moving and it’s in the poorest of taste and incorrect for Councillor Fordham to suggest otherwise.”

Coun Hoy confirmed that the authority had supported 37 residents to move to new homes and as a result the Spinney in Brimington (pictured), Goyt Valley House in New Mills, and Gernon Manor in Bakewell, were now empty.

Her response was met with cheers from the Tory side.

She added that the council was working with the remaining 24 residents at Ladycross House, Sandiacre, Beechcroft, West Hallam, East Clune, Clowne and Holmlea, Tibshelf, to find them new homes.

When asked by Councillor Ruth George what assessment of the availability of care home places was being made, Coun Hoy flatly responded that she needed more information to answer the question and suggested the Labour member sent her an email.

Amid a flurry of laughter from the chamber, Coun George said she would have thought a ‘simple answer could be brought forward for a simple question’.

She added: “There are no nursing homes in High Peak with bed capacity at all.”

Coun George asked what the council was doing to ‘ensure there was social care available for those people in Derbyshire who need it’.