These dramatic aerial photographs show a huge area of farmland near Chesterfield in Derbyshire, left charred and blackened by a fierce blaze.

A solitary tree was left standing as flames nibbled at the edge of a field of barley or wheat.

Fire crew fight grass and field fires near Chesterfield as temperatures reach 35c

Two fire-tenders stood nearby, dwarfed by the landscape and huge pall of smoke which drifted into hot, still sky.

The blaze left a huge area of scorched land