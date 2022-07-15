Derbyshire weather LIVE: Chesterfield Royal’s goal to ‘keep cool and carry on’ amid 36°C temperatures

The Met Office warning covers both Monday and Tuesday and is now in place across parts of Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell and Buxton.
It is a downgrade on the previous red weather alert issued for these areas last week, which warned of “serious illness or danger to life”.
However, areas such as Bolsover, Clowne and Belper remain on the edge of the warnings with both red and amber alerts in place.
The highest ever recorded temperature in Derbyshire was 35°C, set in July 2019 at Darley Abbey monitoring station, but this could be broken today as temperatures look set to hit 36°C – and could be even higher tomorrow.
The previous record, before being broken in 2019, was set in August 1990 when temperatures reached 34.1°C.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on the weather across the county and beyond.
Latest weather updates as temperatures set to rise to 36C in Derbyshire
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 15:24
- Chesterfield Royal Hospital implements changes to protect staff and patients in hot weather
- Amber weather warning now in place across Chesterfield and other parts of Derbyshire
- Forecasters predict ‘exceptionally hot day'
- Temperatures set to increase tomorrow as heatwave continues to grip UK
- Met Office warns lives could be at risk
Peak District access land closed as risk of wildfire reaches ‘critical level’
All open access land within the Peak District National Park has been closed to the public as the extreme heat as caused the risk of wildfire to reach ‘critical’ level.
‘Our goal is to keep cool and carry on’ says Chesterfield Royal Hospital boss
It comes as some GP surgeries and operating theatres in the UK have already closed after hospital bosses warned that the extreme weather made it hard to keep services running.
Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m proud to say that colleagues across the Trust are continuing, as always, to go above and beyond, but this is especially appreciated in this heat.
“We have responded proactively to this forecasted weather, acting to minimise effects on patients, visitors and colleagues. We have packed scrub uniforms for all clinical colleagues to wear instead of the traditional uniform as these are often more comfortable in hot temperatures; we have distributed fans and temporary air conditioning units across the Trust and are putting additional cooling systems in place to protect the equipment needed. We also have specialist refrigeration engineers on site to react to any issues and have brought in additional industrial cooling units as emergency backup for key operational areas.
“Our goal is to keep cool and carry on. I’d kindly ask for everybody’s support. People can help by taking care in the hot weather and following the advice and guidance. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for working around the clock to care for patients – recognising this is for hospital colleagues but also for primary care and community colleagues too. We appreciate all that the whole system is doing to provide appointments and support each other.”
Northern Rail issues ‘do not travel’ warning to Derbyshire passengers for Tuesday
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue shares drowning prevention advice as extreme heat hits
Hour-by-hour forecast for Derbyshire as heatweave grips UK
The hour by hour forecast for today is:
9am – Sunny and light winds, 26C, will feel like 26C, humidity 32%
10am – Sunny and light winds, 27C, will feel like 28C, humidity 29%
11am – Sunny and light winds, 30C, will feel like 30C, humidity 26%
Noon – Sunny and light winds, 31C, will feel like 32C, humidity 24%
1pm – Sunny and light winds, 33C, will feel like 33C, humidity 23%
2pm – Sunny and light winds, 34C, will feel like 35C, humidity 22%
3pm – Sunny and light winds, 34C, will feel like 35C, humidity 21%
4pm – Sunny and light winds, 35C, will feel like 36C, humidity 21%
5pm – Sunny and light winds, 35C, will feel like 37C, humidity 21%
6pm – Sunny and light winds, 36C, will feel like 37C, humidity 22%
7pm – Sunny and light winds, 36C, will feel like 37C, humidity 25%
8pm – Sunny and light winds, 33C, will feel like 36C, humidity 29%
9pm Sunny and light winds, 31C, will feel like 34C, humidity 34%
10pm – clear skies and light winds, 29C, will feel like 32C, humidity 40%
11pm – clear skies and light winds, 27C, will feel like 30C, humidity 44%
Midnight – clear skies and light winds, 26C, will feel like 329C, humidity 47%
School closures due to health and safety fears
Archway Learning Trust confirmed that all its schools will be closed on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July.
In statement, the Trust said: “Due to the extreme weather warning, we have made the decision to close all of our academies on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July for the welfare of our students and staff.”
In Derbyshire, the Trust runs Lees Brook Community School, Alvaston Moor Academy and The Long Eaton School.
Other schools which the academy has include Bluecoat Primary Academy, Bluecoat Trent Academy, Bluecoat Beechdale Academy, Bluecoat Wollaton Academy, Bluecoat Aspley Academy, Bluecoat Sixth Form and The Nottingham Emmanuel School.
Severn Trent Water ask the public to “put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days"
In a text message sent out to customers this afternoon the water firm has warned of an increase in water use “across the region”.
In a bit to keep the water flowing for all they’re asking people “put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days”.
The message reads: “The hot weather is here and we want everyone to stay safe and hydrated. We are seeing a large increase in water use across the region.
“Please put the sprinklers and hosepipes away for a few days so we can keep the water flowing for all. Thanks, Severn Trent.”
Read the full story HERE.
Met Office warns lives could be at risk during UK heatwave
As the possibility a new UK record temperature could be set early next week looms the Met Office has warned people’s lives could be at risk due to the extreme heat.
Temperatures could hit 40°C and health officials say people living alone on the higher floors of buildings are some of those who could lose theie lives.
Over-75s and people with severe physical or mental illness are thought to be especially vulnerable.
The public are being warned to take precautions against sunburn and heat exhaustion and changes in working practices and daily routines are recommended.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said that the heat wave was “a very serious situation”.
He added: “If people have vulnerable relatives or neighbours, now is the time to make sure they’re putting suitable measures in place to be able to cope with the heat because if the forecast is as we think it will be in the red warning area, then people’s lives are at risk.”
Government ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting today to discuss the heatwave.
Temperatures expected to hit 31°C at 6pm on Sunday
The hottest part of the day tomorrow (Sunday) is expected to be 5-6pm - when temperatures will climb to 31°C.
It comes as Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.
Temperatures are likely in the high 30s C in some places and perhaps even reaching 40°C in England early next week.
Derbsyhire Police advise courtesy over noisy barbecues during the heatwave
“With the hot weather now well and truly set in you might be thinking about having BBQ or outdoor party. If you think you might be noisy then you really want to be having a conversation with your neighbours beforehand and let them know – it’s only polite after all...”