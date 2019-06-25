Smudge on Spireites: Jonathan Smith on the summer break, two Chesterfield signings and the Women’s World Cup

As pre-season approaches, it’s been a really enjoyable summer break for me, particularly after the birth of my little girl Elsie, 13 weeks ago.

To spend lots of time with her and my family has been fantastic, however football is always in the back of my mind.

There is not an hour goes by without thinking of the new season and the excitement that brings.

Resting the body after a long season is vital, however we were all given a fitness plan to follow at the end of the season and it’s important we stay in good shape.

We have to be ready to hit the ground running when we return.

The most interesting part of the off season is seeing who the club is going to sign.

I’m sure the gaffer and his staff will be looking to strengthen what, in my opinion, is a strong squad for this level.

I was delighted to see my friend and teammate Hayden Hollis re-sign.

He’s a strong competitor, always available and a good lad to have around.

Robbie Weir also re-signing is good for the club.

He demands from everyone in training and really pushes the players to give their best every day.

We have got to aim to be the best next season and from the first day back of pre-season everyone has to be thinking promotion and nothing else.

To get this club back in the Football League has to be the number one aim and I’m sure with the group of lads we’ve got everyone is thinking the same.

I have been an interested viewer of the Women’s World Cup this summer and I’ve been pleased to see the England team doing so well, playing some great football along the way.

The women’s game has no doubt come a long way in recent years and it’s great to see the 2019 tournament getting the media coverage it deserves.