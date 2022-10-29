Recap: Chesterfield climb to third after deserved win against Boreham Wood
Chesterfield host promotion rivals Boreham Wood today (3pm KO).
The Spireites in fourth are unbeaten in their last two games after beating Bromley last weekend and then drawing at York City in midweek.
Boreham are one place and one point below Town and they are yet to lose away from home this season in eight matches.
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Boreham Wood (3pm KO)
- King opens scoring with another free-kick on 32 minutes; Tshimanga pen saved; Oldaker 2-0
- Spireites 4th; Boreham 5th
- Spireites XI (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Jones; Mandeville, Dobra, Cooper; Tshimanga. Subs: Maguire, Whelan, Clarke, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
- Three changes as Cooper, Mandeville and Dobra replace Banks, Uchegbulam and Asante
Opposition view
‘Thoroughly deserved' - 'Upset' Boreham boss praises 'excellent' Spireites - but is unhappy with one thing
‘Upset’ Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard said Chesterfield ‘thoroughly deserved’ their win on Saturday.
Two free-kicks in each half from Jeff King and Darren Oldaker secured a deserved 2-0 win for Chesterfield against Boreham Wood.
The sky is the limit for Jeff King after he scored for the third successive game in Chesterfield’s 2-0 win against Boreham Wood to celebrate his new contract in style, says Spireites coach Gary Roberts.
Chesterfield moved back up to third in the National League after a 2-0 win ended Boreham Wood’s eight-game unbeaten away run.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Boreham Wood
Free-kicks from King and Oldaker win it.
A handy victory against a promotion rival.
Horton sent off late on.
Three unbeaten.
Reaction coming up.
Horton sent off
The defender receives his second yellow and he is sent off with not long to go.
Five minutes added
2-0.
88 minutes
2-0.
Final sub - 80 minutes
Tshimanga off, Quigley on.
Brlliant tackle by Williams
To take the ball away from sub Elliott who looked to be through on goal.