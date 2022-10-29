Jeff King and Darren Oldaker both scored free-kicks at the Technique Stadium to secure the three points.

Let’s take a look at some of the key talking points from the game...

POSITIVE REACTION

Darren Oldaker celebrates his goal against Boreham Wood. Picture: Tina Jenner.

After three successive defeats against teams you would have fancied Town to have beaten, they have responded really well with seven points this week against opposition in and around the play-offs. This was a professional and deserved win and it sets up Tuesday’s home match against struggling Gateshead nicely before the FA Cup returns next weekend. Notts County and Wrexham both won so the gap to the top remains eight points but Solihull Moors’ draw means the Spireites climb a place to third.

CLEAN SHEET

This was Town’s first clean sheet in nine league games since the win at Oldham at the start of September so it was much-needed. Apart from a swivel and hit from Femi Ilesanmi in the box from a corner and a hitting of the woodwork from Zak Brunt, they can be pleased with how they limited the visitors, who were unbeaten on their travels this season, scoring in all eight games, to very few chances. They have come in for some criticism in the last month or so but centre-backs Tyrone Williams and Jamie Grimes were rocks here.

HE CAN’T STOP SCORING

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a goal machine! This was King’s third goal in as many matches, including back-to-back free-kicks, and it takes him to the top of the Chesterfield scoring charts with six. Combined with his four assists, his 10 goal contributions by the end of October shows exactly why they were keen to extend his contract. It was the perfect way to celebrate him putting pen to paper this week.

MIDFIELD

Just like last Saturday against Bromley, the key to winning this game was the work-rate of Chesterfield’s midfield three. Mike Jones was once again outstanding in the shielding role, while Oldaker got on the scoresheet with a free-kick of his own and won a penalty, and Liam Mandeville worked tirelessly in a more central position. With Ollie Banks likely to be out for a bit with a hamstring injury, these three might have to carry the flag for a while longer. A special mention too for George Cooper who made his first home start and got an important 65 minutes under his belt.

KABBY’S PEN

Advertisement Hide Ad

It mattered for little in the end but Tshimanga will no doubt be gutted to have seen his second-half penalty saved by his former team-mate Nathan Ashmore, who came in for his usual rough treatment in Derbyshire. Had that hit the net it would have taken him level with King on six goals but it was not to be. What I liked about it was, despite the miss, the hosts did not let it affect them and they carried on in a positive manner rather than letting their heads drop.

HORTON’s BAN

The left-back put in a strong performance but he took one for the team late on as Boreham countered. In doing so he collected his second yellow card of the afternoon and will now serve a one-match ban. His suspension will give a chance to Bailey Clements, who could make his first league start against Gateshead on Tuesday night.

RETURNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Joe Quigley and Jack Clarke were back in the squad after injuries, the former coming on as a late substitute. Akwasi Asante was not ‘fit’, Gary Roberts said, while it may be a few weeks before we see Banks and Lucas Covolan again.

TEAM