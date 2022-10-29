King’s free-kick, his second in as many matches, was his sixth goal of the season and it put Town ahead after the half-hour mark.

Kabongo Tshimanga had a second-half penalty saved but Darren Oldaker doubled the lead with 17 minutes remaining with another free-kick.

On King, Roberts said: "He can’t stop scoring can he? It is a good job we have got him tied down or Barcelona would have come in for him!

Gary Roberts spoke to the media after the win against Boreham Wood.

"Since the minute I worked through the door he has been absolutely top drawer.

"I think he has got quality that will take him to another level and he has got weaknesses that he has got to work on to get him to that level.

"Six goals from a right-back in October is some output. His numbers are incredible but has got to keep working hard on the other side of the game.

"Where can he go? He can go anywhere, with that quality I don’t see many people in the leagues above with that quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am made up that he is staying, I really like him, I have a good relationship with him, I try and help him as much as I can, he does not miss training, he is in everyday on time and his diet is spot on.

"He is a big player for our club and our club needs players like him. No disrespect to players in the past who have come for paydays, he is not like that, he wants to do well.”

The win moves the Blues up a place to third, while defeat for Boreham was their first on the road this season.

"That was a really good win today because they are a good team,” Roberts explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew it was going to be a really tough test because they are so organised.

"We are more than pleased, especially with the clean sheet.

"We worked our socks off, they (Boreham Wood) keep two up front, they are very brave with it, so our two lads at the back had to be strong and big and to be fair they looked after them. It is testament to our two lads who have had a bit of stick.”

Despite Tshimanga’s missed penalty, Roberts was in no doubt about who should take the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He did not get many chances today but his all-round game and work-rate was terrific,” he said. “He is deadly and he will take the next penalty for me.”

There was no Akwasi Asante in the squad despite starting against York City in midweek.

Roberts said: "He is not fit. He has had trouble all season. He is in for a week and then he is out. He just can’t get going so we have just given him a bit of time to get his body right. I am not too sure on the injury, I think it is an accumulation of stiff areas. We have got to be careful because he is 30. He has got to do everything he can off the pitch to get his body right because you see how hard our lads work ad if you can’t put that work-rate in, if you can’t get to those numbers, then you can’t play for us. Hopefully Akwasi can get to that.”

Ollie Banks is set for a period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but the full extent is still not known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts told the DT: "We are just waiting. He did not get his scan until late. The physios have an idea of what grade it could be but it is a blow for us. But if you look in the middle of the pitch today I thought Mike Jones was absolutely outstanding, he covered every blade of grass.”

One negative was Branden Horton’s late red card after collecting his second yellow of the game, which means he will miss the game against Gateshead on Tuesday night.