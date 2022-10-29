Two free-kicks from Jeff King and Darren Oldaker sealed the points for the Spireites, who also saw a Kabongo Tshimanga penalty saved.

Garrard said: "It is a frustrating afternoon, really upset and disappointed in the way we have delivered in two-thirds of the game, but I take nothing away from Paul Cook and his side, they are a fantastic outfit.

"Tshimanga is back to his best, (George) Cooper I thought was quality this afternoon, (Armando) Dobra, (Mike) Jones does a fantastic job, sniffs out any danger. Full credit to them because they thoroughly deserved to win across the 90 minutes.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard.

"The two goals are worthy of winning any game, let alone both happening in one game.”

However, Garrard did not think Town should have been awarded a free-kick in the first place, which King then curled into the net via the post for the opener.

"I will watch it back but I don’t think it was a foul on Tshimanga but the referee has given it and we have to move on,” he said.

Garrard also suggested he got his team selection wrong and that he should have made some changes for the third game in a week.

“I hold my hands up on that hugely,” he added.

"I genuinely believe we carried four or five this afternoon, and that is not taking anything away from Chesterfield, I thought they were excellent. They were potent, they have got killer in the final third.

"I think we started the game really well, we started on the front-foot, the first 20-25 minutes were really positive. Then then score the goal from Jeff King and it does take the wind out of your sails. For me, we did not regroup.

"It has been a big week and we have fallen short and that is something I need to look at.

"I need to watch it back because there were things this afternoon that weren’t good enough.