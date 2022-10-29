Kabongo Tshimanga had a penalty saved at 1-0 against his former club and Branden Horton was shown a second yellow card late on.

The win moves Town up a place to third and means they are now three unbeaten.

This was Boreham’s first defeat on the road this season.

Jamie Grimes defends against Boreham Wood. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 7

A welcome clean sheet. He didn’t have much to do in terms of saves but he dealt with everything that Boreham put into the box from corners, crosses and throw-ins. A commanding display from a man in-form.

Jeff King 8

Celebrated his new contract in style with another goal as he struck the opener with a well-taken free-kick which went in off the post. That’s three goals in his last three games, including successive free-kicks, and six goals for the season in total, making him the club’s top scorer.

Tyrone Williams 7

Apart from one dodgy defensive header in the first-half he was solid. He made a fantastic block in the second-half and made a last-ditch sliding tackle late on to ensure they did not not concede.

Jamie Grimes 8

A man of the match contender for me. He produced two good blocks early on and that set the tone for a commanding performance. Swept up well at the back. Him and Williams dealt with everything Boreham’s two strikers tried.

Branden Horton 7

A solid defensive performance with some good attacking bits of play mixed in. Impressed me defensively today. But he was sent off late on for two yellows, meaning he will be suspended for Gateshead on Tuesday night, presenting a chance to Bailey Clements.

Mike Jones 8

A close call between him and Grimes for my man of the match. He showed great desire to get to a lot of second balls first, he made tackles, and his positioning was very good. His work-rate was brilliant and it allowed Town to get on the ball. Did all the dirty work again. An ‘unsung hero,' as Gary Roberts said.

Darren Oldaker 7

Scored the second goal with a free-kick from the edge of the box, although it looked to take a deflection. He also won the penalty, which Tshimanga missed, after a great run off the ball through the middle of the Boreham defence before being brought down by Ashmore.

Liam Mandeville 7

Came back into the starting line-up after being rested in midweek. Played more centrally today and got through a lot of work. It wasn’t a pretty game at times but he was dogged and kept on going. The middle three were key to this victory.

George Cooper 7

This was his first home start and he started off the right. He had Chesterfield’s best chance of the game at 0-0 but he volleyed over. Showed his quality with one inviting cross which deserved better. Picked up some nice positions and didn’t shy away from his defensive duties. Important minutes for him. Subbed off.

Armando Dobra 6

Boreham had clearly done their homework because they did not give him any space at all. In fairness, George Broadbent, on loan from Sheffield United, did a superb job in keeping him quiet. Dobra had to come more centrally and deeper to get on the ball at times. Managed to bring a save out of Ashmore in the second-half after wriggling free in the box. Subbed off.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Worked hard off the ball but found it tough against Boreham’s giant defenders. Won the free-kick which King scored. His penalty was saved by Ashmore, who dived low to his right. Subbed off.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 6

Replaced Dobra on 66 minutes.

Tom Whelan 6

Came on for Cooper for the last 25.

Joe Quigley N/A

