Phil Kirk has sadly passed away, aged 59.

Loving tributes have been paid to Spireites co-owner Phil Kirk, who has sadly passed away, at the age of 59.

Kirk was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and the club announced this month that he was receiving palliative care after unsuccessful treatment.

In a short statement, Chesterfield said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that the club’s owner, Phil Kirk, has died at the age of 59, following a short illness. Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends.”

Kirk and his brother Ashley first invested in the Spireites in March 2022 before becoming majority owners two years later, working alongside the community trust, who had taken over the club in 2020.

Under Phil and Ashley’s ownership, Chesterfield have been transformed on and off the pitch, winning the National League title in 2024. They have heavily invested in the squad, training ground and stadium, making the club almost unrecognisable from what it was five years ago when it was facing the possibility of dropping down into regional football.

Kirk made his wealth in the oil industry. It had been a bit of a long-running joke in the Kirk family about the brothers buying the Spireites until they eventually did take the plunge three years ago, first investing £1m. They increased their financial investment year-after-year, which increased their stake in the club, until they were officially confirmed as majority owners in March 2024.

It was announced in March this year that Kirk had been diagnosed with inoperable cancer and that he would undergo treatment to try to help prolong his life. Such in his character, despite his condition, Kirk continued to plan for the future of the club to ensure it would be financially stable. And despite the heartbreaking news, he still attended the club’s AGM days later where he showed inspirational bravery to address those in the room, vowing to ‘never give up’, in what was a very emotional evening.

Since the announcement of his passing, the football community has rallied around the Spireites and the Kirk family, with thousands of messages sent, and flowers have also been placed outside the stadium. Matlock Town held a minute’s applause in his honour before their match on Monday.

Club historian, Stuart Basson, said: “Thanks to the Trust, I'll be watching my team on Saturday. Thanks to Phil and Ashley Kirk, I'll be watching them start from second place in League Two, and looking upwards. I hope it comforts the Kirk family to know that every Chesterfield fan shares a version of their loss.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “Whilst the news had been expected, it still comes as a huge shock that a man who has transformed the prospects for Chesterfield FC should be snatched away from his family, friends and all who loved him so prematurely. He leaves a huge legacy and will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to all who grieve today.”

The English Football League said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk, who has died at the age of 59. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at the club at this difficult time.”

Former players have also paid tribute to him online.

Ollie Banks wrote: “Devastating news, a wonderful man that will be sorely missed by everyone, my thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends.”

Jeff King posted: “Heartbreaking news. Thoughts go out to all Phil’s friends & family.”

And Mike Jones added: “What a great man, such sad news. Thinking of all his family today.”