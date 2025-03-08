Inspirational Spireites owner Phil Kirk says he will ‘never give up fighting’ after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

The 58-year-old was speaking at an emotional fans’ forum on Friday night, just days after the club announced the heartbreaking news. The event had been organised weeks ago but Mr Kirk still attended and showed great bravery and strength to address those who attended.

Mr Kirk, who owns the club with his brother Ashley, is already making plans to secure the club’s future and has no plans to sell it. He starts chemotherapy shortly.

“Thank you all for the very kind messages that myself and my family have received about my illness,” he said at the forum.

Phil Kirk, pictured right, with his brother Ashley, left.

"I am already working on what we need to do, the structure of the club, I won’t be selling the club.

"I fight like a very difficult fighter. I never ever give up. I have been bust nearly twice including owing over a billion and I managed to pay it back and make a load of money. So I will not give up, I will see how chemo goes, I will tell you how it goes after a few cycles of that, hopefully starting next week, how we are doing. Maybe I will be lucky. I will keep you in the loop, just give me a bit of time and space.”

Mr Kirk also said that he will be at Saturday’s game against Newport County where fans plan to applaud and pay tribute to him in the 58th minute. He explained that he will be at the match on his own after asking his family not to attend.

He later added: "Thank you to all of our supporters, I have had loads of messages from other clubs, other supporters and officials. It has been really sweet. I will try very hard, and I will never give up to try and get better, and see us through League One and maybe spend some daft money."

The Kirks first invested in the Spireites three years ago and now are the majority owners. The brothers are both from the town and were fans of the club before they got involved. They are both much-loved and highly-thought of by everyone.