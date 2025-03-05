Spireites.

Spireites owner Phil Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Chesterfield announced the upsetting and heartbreaking news with ‘deep regret’ on Tuesday afternoon.

“Over the next few months, he will be receiving treatment to prolong his life, but this is not expected to deliver a cure,” the club said.

“Work has already started on a robust long-term financial and governance plan for the club. This will be disclosed in due course but includes material financial backing on and off the pitch and does not include a sale.

“In the meantime, please give Phil and his family some time and space. Phil will be at the fans’ forum on Friday.

“No further comment will be made at this stage.”

Phil, 58, and his brother Ashley first invested in the Blues three years ago and are now the majority owners. Their financial backing, ideas, passion, care and attention helped the Blues return to the Football League last season and they have provided a bright future for the club.

Just like Ashley, Phil is from Chesterfield, has always been a supporter and wanted to get involved with his hometown club after stepping away from Harbour Energy where he made his wealth.

Speaking previously about why he wanted to invest in the Spireites, Phil said: "Why would we do it? Because it’s Chesterfield. There is no other club, obviously, that we would have done this for.”