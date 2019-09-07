John Sheridan's position as Chesterfield manager not 'under discussion' or 'under pressure'

John Sheridan's position as Chesterfield manager is not 'under discussion' or 'under pressure', the Derbyshire Times understands.

The Spireites are bottom of the National League and have not won in their opening 10 games of the new season.

Town were beaten 2-1 at Bromley earlier today.

Sheridan's team are now the only side in the league not to have won a single game this season after Chorley beat Stockport County.

Chesterfield are five points from the safety as they sit 24th in the National League.

After today's game, Spireites defender Will Evans said the players are 'frustrated' at the costly mistakes they are making.

Town had been tipped for promotion at the start of the season after a strong finish in the last campaign.

Sheridan was appointed as Chesterfield boss in January and guided them away from the drop zone to 15th in the National League.

But so far Sheridan's side have been shipping goals at the back and have been unable to name a settled side due to a lack of consistency.

The 54-year-old was given assurances last week that he has the '100 per cent support of everyone at the club'.

Town face Torquay United at the Proact next Saturday.