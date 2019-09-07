Chesterfield slump to bottom of National League after defeat to Bromley and no wins in 10

Chesterfield slumped to the bottom of the National League as the pressure continues to mount on under-fire boss John Sheridan with a 2-1 defeat at Bromley.

The struggling Spireites’ agonising wait for a first win of the campaign stretched to a worrying ten games after their third defeat in their last four outings.

Cheek’s goals came either side of Liam Mandeville’s fine strike at the Westminster Waste Stadium.

Sheridan made two changes to the side which started the five-goal thriller against FC Halifax Town on Tuesday night.

Haydn Hollis and Joe Rowley, who bagged a late consolation against Halifax, were dropped to the bench as Josef Yarney and Curtis Weston returned to the starting line-up.

Striker Tom Denton, who had knee surgery during the summer, wasn’t risked in the match-day squad due to the artificial surface.

The Spireites had an early chance when Laurence Maguire’s cross-cum-shot hit the bar.

Down the other end Luke Coddington made a good low save to keep out Luke Coulson.

Marc-Anthony Okoye nodded Frankie Raymond’s corner into the side netting at the back post as Bromley started to dominate.

And the pressure told in the 26th minute as Cheek did well to get across his marker to finish Coulson’s cross with his studs.

Moments later Coddington did exceptionally well to deny Cheek a second with a one-on-one stop after the dangerous forward latched onto a loose Weston pass.

And the Spireites shot stopper denied Raymond with his legs just before the break.

Coddington produced another fine athletic stop to keep Reeco Hackett-Fiarchild out.

And the Spireites almost made them rue the miss as towering forward Michael Fondop’s header trickled inches wide.

Substitute Jack McKay then tamely shot straight at Mark Cousins.

Mandeville made his mark as his fine half-volley strike from outside the box nestled in the top corner to level.

But Bromley reclaimed their lead immediately from the kick off.

Cheek doubled his tally as his looping header, from a lofted ball forward, evaded the sprawling Coddington.

It was Cheek’s last contribution as he was forced off after clashing heads when scoring.

Sheridan’s side huffed and puffed late on but failed to steal a point.

Fondop was booked after the final whistle after a scuffle with two members of the Bromley team.

By Shane MacDermott

Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi, Wood, Okoye, Coulson, Raymond, Cheek (Holland, 74), Bingham, Bush, Hackett-Fairchild (Klass, 70), Rees (Doughty, 62).

Unused subs: Mekki, Henry.

Chesterfield: Coddington, Yarney, Gerrard, Maguire, Evans, Weston, Mandeville, Smith, Boden (McKay, 57), McGlashan (Rowley, 57), Fondop.

Unused subs: Jalal, Hollis, Sheridan.

Referee: Garreth Rhodes

Attendance: 2110 (193)