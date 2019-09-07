Chesterfield defender Will Evans frustrated at costly mistakes as Spireites slip to bottom of National League

Frustrated Chesterfield defender Will Evans bemoaned his side’s silly mistakes after yet another defeat.

The pressure is mounting on under-fire boss John Sheridan as the club’s wait for a first win of the season stretched to a worrying ten games.

Evans took the post-match press duties in place of Sheridan.

And he said: “It’s frustrating to keep losing games.

“We’re trying our best out there. I know it might not look like it at times, but we’re giving it our all.

“I understand the fans’ frustrations. They travel around to watch us and pay their money.

“It’s frustrating for us as players when we see comments from the fans saying we aren’t fit to wear the shirt.

“We’ve got to keep giving it our all and hopefully it’ll turn around.

“We can’t hide behind it. The table doesn’t lie and we have to assess the situation and turn things around.

“Football’s all about momentum. At the moment we’re struggling, but one win could see us go on a good unbeaten run.

“You saw it today. They’ve got good momentum because they haven’t lost and it shows.”

Match report: Chesterfield slump to bottom of National League after defeat to Bromley and no wins in 10

Liam Mandeville hit a stunning strike to equalise after Michael Cheek’s opener, but the striker scored mere seconds after the restart after the Spireites’ switched off.

And Evans added: “We did well to get back into the game and it seemed like the momentum was on our side.

“But within about 15 seconds they’ve scored and gone ahead again.

“I can’t tell you much about the second goal because I’ve clashed heads with him [Cheek] as he’s scored.

“But it’s come out of nothing really and straight from the kick off which is disappointing.

“We need to make sure that we’re switched on during games because that’s when silly mistakes happen.

“The first goal we’ve conceded the exact same goal three or four times.

“We’ve discussed it, we know it’s a dangerous ball but we keep making the same mistakes.

“It’s like we’re all repeating ourselves every week. It can’t keep happening but it does.”