John Sheridan has '100 per cent support from everyone at Chesterfield'

John Sheridan has the full backing of everyone at Chesterfield, according to club chief executive Graham Bean.

Sheridan returned to the Proact as manager in January after leaving Carlisle United.

The 54-year-old took over last season when Chesterfield were 22nd in the National League and guided them to 15th.

Expectations were high ahead of the new campaign but Town have failed to win a game in seven attempts.

Asked whether Sheridan still has backing of everyone at the club, Bean said: "Absolutely. John Sheridan has got 100 per cent support from everyone at this club and irrespective of what anyone says, thinks or does, nothing is going to change in that respect.

"I speak with John everyday and the coaching staff are absolutely hurting badly because of what has happened. The players are hurting. But I have every confidence that they will get it right and it will come right and at the end of the season hopefully we will be there or thereabouts."

Chesterfield chief executive issues rallying call for supporters to 'raise the roof' against Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield face Dagenham and Redbridge at the Proact on Saturday, having picked up just one point from a possible nine on home turf.

Peter Taylor's Daggers side are 11th in the National League, with three wins, three defeats and one draw.

During the last home game with Barrow there were some boos from Chesterfield fans after a disappointing opening 45 minutes which could have seen them concede five or six goals.

Gold medal awarded to former Chesterfield footballer who died after picking up 'bug' sells at auction for thousands of pounds

Bean is encouraging everyone to get behind the Spireites on Saturday and drive them on for their first three points of the season.

"Now it is all about supporting the team for that 90 minutes on Saturday," Bean said. "Forget anything on the periphery. It is all about 90 minutes on Saturday supporting the team and if the unfortunate thing happens that we go behind then it is not a case of getting on the players backs it is about continuing to support them and driving them on. It is all about the team ethic and everybody sticking in there and pushing the players on to get the right result. "

On booing players, Bean added: "The last thing that any player wants is to hear the crowd booing because it does not matter what level you play at, if you hear that, then it does effect your confidence and it is important to the supporters, as it is for everybody else connected to the club, to support the team and push it on to hopefully a win.

"I understand the frustrations that supporters have when their team is not doing well and the criticisms that come but as a supporter, and I will reiterate that our supporters are extremely loyal supporters, I would urge them to continue to support the team on Saturday vocally to let the players know that they are there for them as are the players for the supporters."