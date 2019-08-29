Chesterfield chief executive issues rallying call for supporters to 'raise the roof' against Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield chief executive, Graham Bean, has issued a rallying call to Spireites supporters to 'raise the roof' against Dagenham and Redbridge at the Proact on Saturday.

Town were tipped as one of the favourites to win promotion back to the Football League this season but are without a win in their opening seven matches.

John Sheridan's side currently sit 22nd in the National League table after picking up just four points from a possible 21.

There were some boos in the last home fixture against Barrow which eventually ended 2-2 after a poor first-half performance.

Ahead of this Saturday's clash with the Daggers, Bean said: "We recognise the importance and loyalty that Chesterfield supporters bring to this club. They have, over a number of years, suffered some traumatic times but yet their loyalty is undiminished. They stick with the team through thick and through thin.

"We need them to carry on in that way and push the team towards a much-needed first victory of the season.

"Everybody's confidence is low within the club and it just does not apply to the players, it reverberates around the whole club.

"When it is not going well on the field it has a knock-on effect off the field but it is important that we stick together as staff, players, coaches and supporters."

Sheridan's team have struggled at the Proact so far this season, losing two of their first three matches against Dover Athletic and Woking before the draw with Barrow.

The Spireites boss has previously spoken about how some of his more experienced players have looked nervous playing at home.

Bean, who was appointed Chesterfield chief executive in December 2018, is urging Spireites supporters to make the Proact an 'intimidating' place for Dagenham to come and play.

"It is a case of getting through the 90 minutes on Saturday and hopefully bringing three points home," Bean told the Derbyshire Times. "The only way that we can help do that is to ensure there is a continual support for the team throughout that 90 minutes. If things aren't going to plan we would plead with the supporters not to get on the team's back but to support them and push them like they have done over the years to get the result that we want.

"It is all about backing the players, raising the roof in terms of their vocal support to get behind the team and make it an intimidating place for Dagenham to play. Let Dagenham know that the crowd are with our team and hopefully raise the roof to get them towards a victory."

He added: "I cannot underestimate the loyalty and the patience our supporters are showing and I would ask them to continue and stick with us on it."

Bean also said that everyone at the club is 'hurting' following the disappointing start to the season after such high hopes at the beginning of the campaign.

He said: "What people have to understand is that when the results are not going for you - it does not matter what club you are working at - it hurts you. It hurts every single member of staff that the team are not doing as well as what would be expected and it reverberates through the club.

"The players are hurting, the manager is hurting, but so are the staff. We more than anyone want a winning team because in reality it makes our job a lot easier.

"To think 'well nobody cares' - well we do care. I am gutted that when we go home after a game, like every other football supporter, I am absolutely gutted when we have not got the result that we want.

"If the result is not a winning result on Saturday I will go home and I will be absolutely gutted. We do care about what happens on the field and it affects us all."