Former Chesterfield boss Dean Saunders jailed for 10 weeks after failing to provide roadside breath test

Former Chesterfield manager Dean Saunders has been jailed for 10 weeks after failing to provide a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

Saunders, who managed the Spireites between May 2015 and November 2015, admitted the charges after initially denying them.

The Welshman was sentenced at Chester Magistrates' Court this morning after pleading guilty by letter yesterday.

He was also banned from driving for 30 months.

Police stopped the 55-year-old on suspicion of drink-driving in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

Saunders replaced Paul Cook as Chesterfield boss in May 2015 but was sacked in November that year after four defeats in a row including a 4-0 home loss to Swindon Town.

The Spireites had made the play-offs under Cook the previous season, before he left to take over at Portsmouth.

Saunders has not been in management since and has been a football TV pundit and presenter on TalkSport.