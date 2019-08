Notts County have mutually terminated the contract of midfielder Andy Kellett.

The 25-year-old has not featured in Neal Ardley’s plans this season and both parties felt it was best to part ways to allow him to progress his career.

Kellett joined the Magpies from Wigan Athletic, having spent all of the 2017/18 season on loan at Chesterfield, being unable to help save them from relegation into the National League.

He would then only manage 11 games for Notts County, scoring once.