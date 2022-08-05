The Spireites start their fifth campaign in non-league at the newly-promoted hosts this weekend.

The National League South play-off winners play their home games on an all-weather 3G pitch at their 3,000 capacity Meadowbank stadium.

In preparation, the Blues have been training on a similar surface so they can get used to it.

“We are really well prepared for the game, we have trained this week on astroturf," manager Paul Cook said.

“We have watched Dorking two or three times.

“I was due to go and watch Dorking on Saturday against Horsham but the game was called-off.

“I know that (Dorking Wanderers manager) Marc (White) was at our game on Friday night (against Boston United).

“He has done a fantastic job at his football club. I am sure they will all be very proud of what they have done over the last few years."

The game is expected to be a sell-out and there has been a lot of anticipation since the fixtures came out.

Chesterfield will be the clear favourites but Dorking, Cook says, have ‘nothing to lose.’

“It will be a great occasion for Dorking and it will also be a great occasion for us,” Cook added.

“They have a clear identity as a club, Marc has ingrained a really good culture at his club, you can see how much it means to the players when they play.

“They will have a great crowd, I think it is going to be a record attendance for Dorking.

“They have got absolutely nothing to lose, they can only come out of it well.

“For us, it is a really tough fixture to start the season.