Chesterfield squad rebuild down to 'last details' ahead of new National League season

The Spireites have signed 12 new players this summer and 16 have departed.

Town still need another goalkeeper with just Lucas Covolan on the books, while Calvin Miller and Laurence Maguire remain on the transfer list.

But Akwasi Asante is back in the manager’s plans and the club is no longer looking to move him on.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Asked by the DT if he is still hoping to add to the squad, Cook said they are down to the ‘last details’ now.

"(I) always am (looking), as a manager you never stop,” Cook explained.

"Unfortunately we have people above us who now and again say we have spent enough money so I will keep asking in the hope that we get.

"But the reality is we are happy, we have had a lot of change in the summer, there has been a lot of ins and a lot of outs, within that it was probably a little bit chaotic.

"We are getting down to the last details now where of course we would like to do one or two, but probably we would also like to see one or two move on so we have just got to watch those spaces.”