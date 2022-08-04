Why Chesterfield striker Akwasi Asante has been removed from the transfer list

The 29-year-old was made available for transfer at the end of last season.

He scored seven goals in 25 appearances last campaign after returning from serious injury.

But the forward has impressed since returning to pre-season and has featured heavily in the friendly matches, including scoring against Rochdale.

When asked about Asante, manager Paul Cook told the DT at Thursday’s pre-match press conference: “Asante came off the transfer list about two weeks ago.

"He has been an absolute pleasure to work with all summer.

"I am delighted with his form both on and off the pitch.”

He added: "He is doing terrifically well alongside the other 22-24 players that we have.

"They are all vying for positions and there’s a really good work-ethic around them.