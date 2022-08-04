Paul Cook makes positive claim about Chesterfield's pre-season ahead of Dorking Wanderers opener

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Last season the Spireites manager said several times that he did not ‘enjoy’ watching his team in action.

But 12 new signings have arrived and there is a lot of anticipation around the new campaign starting this Saturday.

Cook said: “Unfortunately for me when I came in last year, it was a difficult sort of time with the injuries and the way we were ingrained in how we were playing. I think that can be difficult for any manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year we have different way of playing, I think that is quite obvious. Does it mean we are the finished article? Not at all. We have got a long way to go. But when I watch us play, I enjoy watching us play now. The end of last year I did not enjoy watching us play, that is for sure.

“It has been a really good pre-season, we have really enjoyed it. It has been a pleasure working so hard and then going on the pitch and trying to recreate what we have been doing on the training ground.

“The lads are training well every day. We have just had a meeting this morning, I told them how pleased I was with them.

"It is probably one of my most enjoyable pre-seasons I’ve ever had, where lads don't question you, don’t ask you why, they just want to work more and more. That has been great for Webby (Danny Webb), Gary (Roberts) and myself.

"These lads are giving us everything they have got on a daily basis and we are going to need that as the season goes on.”

Chesterfield have won all five of their pre-season matches but Cook says that means nothing at this stage and that he will only start looking at the league table after 10 games.

He added: “I wish we had 15 points on the board but it does not mean nothing. Pre-season is all about getting fitness levels high and new relationships being built on the football pitch and then going out on the first game and trying to get three points.