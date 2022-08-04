'No big dramas' - Paul Cook comments on Chesterfield captaincy for upcoming season

Defender Jamie Grimes has worn the armband in pre-season, just like he did many times last term.

Summer signing Ollie Banks could be another option, with the 29-year-old having skippered Barrow last season.

But, at least for now, Grimes will continue to be skipper.

Jamie Grimes.

“He (Grimes) will captain the team on Saturday but, as I say, it is always watch this space,” Cook told the DT.

“I am delighted with Jamie’s performances.

“He is another fantastic role model for everyone in and around the club.

“He trains properly every day, he works ever so hard to be a better player, and that can only be infectious in rubbing off on other people.”

He added: “As I say, Jamie is captain at the minute but there are no big dramas around captain’s for me. A captain is a captain. It should be a very proud honour and I am sure Jamie is.

“Jamie is the captain at the minute, we have got no doubts that that can remain the case for the ongoing future.”