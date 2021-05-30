Halifax manager Pete Wild applauds the fans at the end of the game.

The home players appealed for offside when Nathan Tyson tapped in Liam Mandeville’s cross from close-range to send the Spireites into the play-offs.

At one point during the game a goal for Halifax would have put them in the top seven but Bromley’s victory and Chesterfield’s late winner ended their hopes.

"You've got to track the runner for the first goal, and it's an absolutely scandalous decision for their second,” Wild told the Halifax Courier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we've got to take our chances.

"The bittersweet thing is we wouldn't have got in (the play-offs) anyway.

"But we wanted to sign off with a win in front of the fans, I was desperate for that, to give them something to smile about, and that frustrates me."

The hosts almost grabbed the lead they craved early in the second-half but they were denied by a top save by James Montgomery and a clearance off the line by Manny Oyeleke.

"We've given it everything haven't we, we've absolutely given it everything we've got," Wild said.

"It wasn't to be, and that's what you get (from the) officiating at this level, it's not a goal and we're on top, and we look like we're going to score, and you get a ridiculous decision like that.

"But we've got to take our chances, if we take half the chances that we create as a football team, we'd be top goalscorers."

He added: "Fans have got to go home with optimism today that the club's going in the right direction, we play decent football, we're on the front foot and it was a really good game.

"I know we all want to be in the play-offs, I get that, I know we're all frustrated we're not in the play-offs, yeah I understand that, but when we all sit back and reflect over the next couple of weeks, Halifax Town are now fighting at the right end of the table.