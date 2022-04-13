The 36-year-old was shown a straight red card late on in the Shaymen’s win against Woking last Saturday.

Woods has been handed a three-match ban and will miss the trip to Altrincham on Good Friday, the clash against the Spireites and Southend United away.

The midfielder has made 28 appearances for Halifax this season, including 17 starts.

Halifax's Martin Woods. Picture: Marcus Branston.

"I had somebody independent have a look at it,” Shaymen boss Pete Wild told Halifax Courier. “He came back and said if it had been a yellow, he'd have supported the ref and if it had been a red, he'd have supported the ref because it's one of those grey areas and apparently it's the lunge that has got him done.

"So he'll miss the next three games."

Winger Jamie Allen (hamstring) and midfielder Jamie Cooke (ankle) are also currently out injured at the moment.

But they have been boosted by the return to training of left-back Jack Senior, defender Jay Benn and on-loan Harrogate Town striker Aaron Martin.

Wild’s men are sitting third in the National League, two places and three points better off than the Blues.