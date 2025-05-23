Darren Oldaker is set to be announced as a Swindon Town player, we understand.

The midfielder is leaving Chesterfield after three successful years at the club, playing a big part in helping them win the National League title in 2024, making more than 100 appearances in total. The Spireites confirmed their retained list on Friday morning and Oldaker is among four players who are departing this summer.

The 26-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Dorking Wanderers in 2022, was popular at the Blues, scoring some great goals in his time at the club alongside some memorable performances.

We understand that he is now set to be announced as a Swindon player later today, signing a two-year deal with an option, so he will come up against his old club next season. He is undergoing media duties at the County Ground this morning.

Darren Oldaker is leaving Chesterfield after three years. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

It is understood that Oldaker leaves Chesterfield on good terms and that he loved his time at the Spireites, but having not played much towards the end of the season, and with the midfielder open to a move back down south, a move to the Robins, managed by Ian Holloway, made sense. There was also some interest in him from Notts County and his old club Gillingham but it is Swindon who have secured his signature.

The Robins finished 12th in the table last season, showing an excellent run of form after Holloway was appointed after starting the season slowly, which will give them hope of challenging towards the top in the next campaign. Former Blues defender Gavin Gunning is a coach at Swindon and they also had Kabongo Tshimanga on loan there last season.