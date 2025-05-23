Darren Oldaker is among four players leaving Chesterfield this summer.

The midfielder, who is set to sign for another League Two club down south, departs alongside fellow National League title winner Michael Jacobs, as well as Kane Drummond, and youngster Ali Mohiuddin.

The Spireites have triggered options in the contracts of Vontae Daley-Campbell, Jamie Grimes, Lewis Gordon and Ryan Colclough, as well as youths Ashton Rinaldo and Liam Jessop.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain in negotiations with Ryan Boot, Janoi Donacien, Kyle McFadzean, Ash Palmer, Tyrone Williams, John Fleck and Ollie Banks, who is being heavily linked with a move to York City.

The players who were already under contract for next season are: Ryheem Sheckleford, Chey Dunkley, Tom Naylor, Liam Mandeville, Bailey Hobson, Dylan Duffy, Armando Dobra, Will Grigg, Paddy Madden and Connor Cook.

Loan players Max Thompson, Jack Sparkes, Harvey Araujo, Jenson Metcalfe, Michael Olakigbe and Bim Pepple will return to their parent clubs.

Town have confirmed their retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/2025 season, their first back in League Two, where they finished seventh but lost to Walsall in the play-off semi-finals.

Oldaker arrived on a free transfer from Dorking Wanderers three years ago and the 26-year-old leaves having made more than 100 appearances and with a National League title medal. The experienced Jacobs, 33, who also helped the club return to League Two, departs after two seasons and almost 70 outings. Drummond, 24, joined 12 months ago from Macclesfield but his minutes were limited this season and he was loaned out. Mohiuddin, 20, was named Chesterfield’s Academy Player of the Year in 2024.

It looks set to be a busy summer as manager Paul Cook goes about rebuilding the squad for the 2025/2026 campaign.