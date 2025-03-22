Chesterfield could not record a fourth consecutive win as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Harrogate Town.

In torrential conditions, the Spireites dominated possession but struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

Harrogate threatened from free-kicks and counter-attacks and they had to soak up a lot of pressure after the break but they held firm.

It was a missed opportunity for the Blues, who could have closed the gap on the play-offs with a fourth straight victory.

Tom Naylor in action against Harrogate Town. Picture: Tina Jenne.

They also suffered an injury blow as Janoi Donacien hobbled off in the first-half. But they did welcome back Will Grigg after three months out.

The Spireites had almost 70% possession in the first 45 but most of it was in their own half as they failed to have a shot on target. Apart from an early strike from Armando Dobra which was deflected behind for a corner, they had hardly put the visitors under any pressure and could not get any territory.

One position they really could have done without suffering an injury was right-back but Donacien was forced off on 36 minutes with a hamstring injury which meant Liam Mandeville had to fill in for him as Michael Olakigbe was introduced to the action.

Harrogate, who probably would have felt that they should have been leading at half-time, had been the better team and threatened a number of times on the counter-attack. Ryan Boot continued his fine form with a parry from Bryn Morris’ free-kick, as well as blocking from Josh March, and making a more routine stop from Jasper Moon.

Chesterfield again had the majority of possession after the break and although more of it was in Harrogate’s half, visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw remained untested in torrential conditions.

Down the other end, in-form Boot tipped over from another Morris free-kick as the visitors remained solid and resolute.

Grigg came on for his first appearance since December after injury and he almost made an instant impact when Belshaw tipped away his header but a foul was given in the build-up. The striker’s return helped increase the noise levels going into the last 20 minutes.

A loose pass from Jenson Metcalfe presented March with a shooting chance but man of the match Ash Palmer made a brilliant block but Chesterfield responded with some pressure of their own as Dobra threatened twice.

Harrogate were camped in their own half going into the last 15 minutes as a mazy dribble from Dobra ended with Tom Naylor having an effort blocked.

Chesterfield pressed for a winner as Palmer had a shot blocked, several crosses flashed across the box, while Ryan Colclough’s effort was deflected behind for a corner, but it ended in a frustrating stalemate.

Chesterfield: Boot; Donacien (Olakigbe, 36), Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Metcalfe (Madden, 87), Naylor (Fleck, 87); Mandeville, Banks, Dobra (Colclough, 87); Pepple (Grigg, 67).

Unused subs: Thompson, Duffy.