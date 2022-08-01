Chesterfield midfielder returns to training after injury scare

The midfielder missed most of last season after suffering two serious hamstring injuries.

The former Aston Villa man played 30 minutes in the 3-2 win at Rochdale earlier in pre-season but has not featured since.

There had been fears he had suffered another recurrence of his ruptured hamstring problem but thankfully that is not the case.

Jack Clarke. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Speaking after Friday’s win against Boston United, assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT: “With Jack, it was hard because he did the same injury twice and it was a bad injury, by the way.

"Obviously when he felt something a bit, we all sort of put the brakes on him, including himself, because he is a young lad and the thought of him doing it a third time probably shook him up a bit.